Paris Olympics 2024: Teary-eyed Vinesh returns to hero's welcome after Olympic heartbreak; Watch

Vinesh Phogat (Pic: WFI)

Celebrated wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Saturday received a grand welcome on her return to the country with hundreds of supporters gathering outside the IGI airport, showing immense solidarity with her.

Stars such as Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and panchayat leaders received Vinesh, who endured a heartbreaking exit at the Paris Olympics 2024 where she was disqualified for being overweight on the day of her 50kg final.

#WATCH | Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat receives a grand welcome at Delhi's IGI Airport



She arrived here from Paris after participating in the #Olympics2024Paris. pic.twitter.com/9GqbZkks7D — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat en route to her native village in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana



Congress MP Deepender Hooda, wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh are also present. pic.twitter.com/Pysqyeq788 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2024

#WATCH | Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat says, "I am grateful for this love and respect I have received from my countrymen." pic.twitter.com/PCdVJHaq8K — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: Premlata, mother of wrestler Vinesh Phogat says, "Everyone from our village and nearby areas have come here to welcome her. We will felicitate her...she is a champion for me. The country has given her more honour than a gold medal." pic.twitter.com/gVYkAi9QY5 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2024

Heavily garlanded, Vinesh stood in an open Jeep and thanked all the supporters.

"I thank the entire country," she said, her hands folded in humility.

There was a thick security cover as Phogat, who was found 100 grams overweight, landed in the national capital.

Vinesh's caravan left for her native village Balali in Haryana and on the way she met her supporters, positioned at different spots.

A group of 50 followed her jeep. They offered prayers at a temple in Delhi's Dwarka before continuing their journey towards Balali.

Vinesh had stayed back in Paris after challenging her disqualification in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and demanding a joint silver. The application was dismissed on Wednesday.

"She has come back to her country after such a long time. She is very emotional also. She will spend time with family and calm herself. What Vinesh has done for women is praiseworthy. She might not have received a medal, but she is a champion for us," said Sakshi Malik.

London Olympics bronze medal-winning shooter Gagan Narang, who was the chief de mission of the Indian contingent in Paris, called her a champion, posting a photo with Phogat at the Paris airport. Both of them were on the same flight to Delhi.

"She came as a champion on day 1 into the games village and she will always remain our champion. Sometimes one doesn’t need an Olympic medal to inspire a billion dreams.. @vineshphogat you have inspired generations. Salute to your grit," Narang posted on X.

"People are waiting to welcome her at our village. People are exciting to meet Vinesh and encourage her," her brother Harvinder Phogat said.

The feisty wrestler, in her first reaction after her disqualification, on Saturday said that under "different circumstances" she could see herself competing till 2032 because she still has a lot of wrestling left in her but is now unsure about her future as things "might never be same again".

Vinesh had announced her retirement from the sport after her disqualification.

In an emotional post on social media, Vinesh shared her childhood dream, the hardships she faced after losing her father and also put on record the contribution made by people in her extraordinary journey that ended in heartbreak in the Paris Olympics 2024.

(With agency inputs)