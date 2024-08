The news sparked widespread anger as fans flooded the social media with messages supporting the athlete and many also questioned the "dictatorial system"

Vinesh Phogat (Pic: WFI)

Listen to this article Paris Olympics 2024 | 'This is cruel, biggest heartbreak': Nation in uproar over Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic disqualification x 00:00

India was in a state of disbelief after Vinesh Phogat's shocking disqualification ahead of her 50kg wrestling final as people from all walks of life expressed their disappointment and frustration at the huge setback, calling it "cruel" and "biggest heartbreak" of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

The news sparked widespread anger as fans flooded the social media with messages supporting the athlete and many also questioned the "dictatorial system".

"This is a cruel end to Vinesh Phogat's Olympic journey. She was unstoppable..," wrote a fan, while another added: "biggest heartbreak of 2024 Olympics for India. Vinesh Phogat was thrown out of the Olympics due to being 100 grams overweight. The Indian lioness moving towards gold will not get any medal now. Heartbreak."

Another user wrote: "This is terrible and cruel. You prepare for this day for the whole life and you got disqualified because you were few grams more than 50 kg. This is sad beyond words."

Also Read: Vijender Singh alleges 'sabotage' in Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic disqualification

Another user noted: "The whole of India is in shock. Once again Vinesh is losing to the dictatorial system."

Phogat, who had dropped down to the 50kg weight class to compete at the Paris Olympics 2024, was found overweight by 100gm this morning.

According to International rules, if any grappler is found overweight at the time of weigh-in then he or she will end up at the bottom of the final standings.

Celebrities also expressed their anguish at the terrible news.

From sportspersons to Bollywood stars, all expressed their support for Phogat, who was taken to the polyclinic inside the Games village due to severe dehydration.

"I think it's (the) most unfortunate. I also think it's most unfair. I do hope that the authorities will take notice of it, take a strong response to this because this is not just the initial round," legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said at an event in Mumbai.

"We're talking about the world medal round and therefore this cannot and should not be taken lying down by anybody in India ¿ whether it's the Indian Olympic Association or the government of India. I think we actually must be protesting very very strongly about this whole thing."

Rio Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik called it "devastating".

"My heart is nervous and troubled, what Vinesh has done is beyond imagination.

Also Read: Chief medical officer reveals 'drastic' steps taken to cut Vinesh's weight

This is perhaps the most devastating incident to happen to an Indian athlete in this Olympics. We can't even imagine what she might be going through. If it was possible, I would have given my medal to Vinesh," Sakshi Malik wrote.

Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra & Mahindra group, wrote: NO! NO! NO!

Please make this a bad dream that I will wake up from and find it isn't true."

AAP MP Sanjay Singh called for a boycott of the Olympics.

"This is not an insult to Vinesh but to the country, @Phogat_Vinesh was going to create history in the whole world, declaring her 100 grams overweight and disqualifying her is a grave injustice. The whole country stands with Vinesh, the Indian government should intervene immediately, if the matter is not accepted then boycott the Olympics," he tweeted.

There were other users who expressed their support for Phogat.

"Whether you come home with a medal or not, we are immensely proud of you. As an Indian, I can say that you have already won in our hearts. A mere 100 grams can never diminish our respect for you," one comment read.

Another user wrote: "Some Achievements are worth More than the Medal. You've Fought, You've Won, You've Conquered!! Proud Of You for bravely choosing to stand for what is Right!"

The 29-year-old had taken down defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan en route the finals on Tuesday in a remarkable performance and was to face American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the summit bout this evening.

Hers was not the only weight-related disqualification in the 50kg category.

On Tuesday, Italy's Emanuela Liuzzi was also forced to forfeit her preliminary bout after being found overweight.

(With agency inputs)