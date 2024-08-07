Paris Olympics 2024 | 'One day she will bring a medal for sure': Mahavir Phogat on Vinesh's disqualification

Vinesh was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States in the gold medal match on Thursday

Vinesh Phogat (Pic: WFI)

In the wake of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the final of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, her uncle and former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat voiced his discontent. He remarked that wrestlers who exceed the weight limit by 50-100 grams are typically permitted to compete.

Mahavir Phogat, visibly emotional, lamented the loss of India's opportunity to secure its fourth medal of the Olympics due to Vinesh's disqualification.

Vinesh was disqualified from the 50 kg women's wrestling event after exceeding the 50 kg weight limit. She was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States in the gold medal match tonight.

#WATCH | On Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from #ParisOlympics2024, her uncle Mahavir Phogat says, "I have nothing to say. The entire country has expected Gold... Rules are there but if a wrestler is 50-100 grams overweight they are usually allowed to play. I… pic.twitter.com/h7vfnJ8ZuH — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2024

Despite the setback, Mahavir Phogat expressed optimism for Vinesh's future prospects. "I have nothing to say. The entire country has expected gold...Rules are there but if a wrestler is 50-100 grammes overweight, they are usually allowed to play. I will ask the people of the country not to despair, one day she will bring a medal for sure...I'll prepare her for the next Olympics,” Mahavir told ANI.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered words of consolation to Vinesh following her disqualification."Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," the PM said in a post on X.

Sources revealed that the Prime Minister has engaged with Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha to obtain detailed information about the situation and to explore possible options. The Prime Minister also encouraged PT Usha to file a strong protest regarding Vinesh’s disqualification if it could benefit her.

An official statement from the Indian Olympic contingent noted that Phogat was disqualified after weighing in slightly over the 50 kg limit. "It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women's Wrestling 50 kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50 kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," the statement said.

Vinesh Phogat had advanced to the Gold Medal bout by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the Paris Olympics 2024 semi-finals.

In the meantime, India still has hopes for medals in other events. Athlete Avinash Sable is set to compete in the 3000-meter steeplechase final on Thursday, while Mirabai Chanu will vie for a medal tonight in the women’s 49 kg weightlifting category. Wrestler Antim Panghal will also be competing in the Round of 16 in the Women’s Freestyle 53 kg category. So far, India has secured three medals at the Paris Olympics, all in shooting.

