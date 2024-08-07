Paris Olympics 2024: Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez replaces Vinesh in the finals

The 29-year-old Phogat went on to secure a 5-0 win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics 2024. The Indian wrestler was disqualified for being 100gm overweight during the morning weigh-in

Yusneylis Guzman Lopez (Pic: AFP)

Ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the finals of the Paris Olympics 2024 for being overweight. Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez will replace Phogat to play in the Paris Olympics 2024 finals against USA's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt.

The Indian wrestler was disqualified for being 100gm overweight during the morning weigh-in.

"Vinesh failed second day weigh-in. According to the article 11 of the International Wrestling Rules, Vinesh (IND) will be replaced by the wrestler who lost against her in the Semifinal. Therefore Yusneylis Guzman Lopez (CUB) will compete in the Final," the Paris Games organising committee said in a statement.

"Repechage Yui Susaki (Japan) vs Oksana Livach (Ukraine) will become Bronze Medal Match," it added.

The Indian Olympic Association confirmed it later and requested privacy for Phogat. This was her third appearance in the Olympics. The Indian wrestler failed to win a medal in her two previous Olympic appearances. "No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you to respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," it added.

India's ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been hospitalized following the heartbreak at the Paris Olympics 2024. There have been talks surrounding Vinesh Phogat that she worked out the whole night to match the weight criteria.

Following her overnight workout, the wrestler was admitted to the hospital due to dehydration. According to reports, she lost 1.58 kgs. In the Paris Olympics 2024, Vinesh Phogat created history by becoming the first-ever woman wrestler to qualify for the finals of the Olympics.

The 29-year-old Phogat went on to secure a 5-0 win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics 2024. Both wrestlers got off to a cautious start but a passivity clock on Lopez meant that Vinesh got on the board with one technical point after the Cuban didn't take a risk.

