An IOA source in the visiting Indian contingent confirmed the development to PTI

Vinesh Phogat (Pic: WFI)

Listen to this article Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat submits appeal to CAS against Olympic disqualification x 00:00

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday appealed against her disqualification from the 50kg category finals of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal.

ADVERTISEMENT

An IOA source in the visiting Indian contingent confirmed the development to PTI.

"Yes we got to know about it. It has been done by her team," said the source.

An Ad hoc Division of the CAS has been set up here for resolution by arbitration of any disputes arising during the Olympic Games or during a period of 10 days preceding the Opening Ceremony.

The matter will be taken up on Thursday morning. Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh in the semifinals, had replaced her in the Paris Olympics 2024 final.

Meanwhile, the United World Wrestling (UWW) president Nenad Lalovic categorically informed Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha that the current weigh-in rule that led to the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from women's freestyle 50 kg final "cannot be changed in retrospect" while sympathising with the grappler for the turmoil she is going through.

Vinesh, who was in the final of the 50 kg category was found overweight by 100 gm during the second day's mandatory weigh-in, leading to her disqualification from the gold medal match.

"On IOA's suggestion that a wrestler's results from the day on which the athlete met the weigh-in requirements should not be disqualified, the UWW President was sympathetic. UWW will also discuss the suggestion at an appropriate platform but it could not be done retrospectively," the said UWW in a statement which would certainly ring good for Vinesh.

Also Read: Chief medical officer reveals 'drastic' steps taken to cut Vinesh's weight

Lalovic told Usha and WFI president Sanjay Singh that the rules are in place for the benefit of athletes.

"During the meeting at the Wrestling House in Paris, Lalovic said that strict rules for weigh-in on competition days were drawn up keeping the wrestlers' long-term health in view. The rules dissuade athletes from competing in lower weight categories with weight loss methods that could impact their health in the long term."

"UWW follows the set rules in all competitions including the Games. Its decision to disqualify Vinesh is in line with the rules of international wrestling, like all other instances of wrestlers failing to weigh in on the day of the competition," the court media release stated.

(With agency inputs)