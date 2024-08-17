The Haryana-born wrestler turned emotional and broke into tears during the reception at the airport today

Vinesh Phogat (Pic: WFI)

Listen to this article Paris Olympics 2024 | 'Will feed her churma, halwa..': Vinesh Phogat's mother tells reporters after wrestler returns home x 00:00

Harvinder and Premlata, the brother and mother of former Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, expressed happiness at her warm welcome back home after the Paris Olympics 2024 heartbreak, where she became the first Indian woman to reach the final of the wrestling competition but got disqualified for breaching the weight limit.

Vinesh arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi National Airport on Saturday to a rousing reception.

Speaking to ANI during her roadshow in Jhajjar, Harvinder, the wrestler's brother said that people's love and support will be a source of strength to her in such tough times.

"It feels happy seeing people's love and support for her. These people and their support will give her the strength to go forward," said Harvinder.

Wrestler's mother Premlata also told ANI, "It feels really good (on welcoming her). She did really well and the country has given her a lot of love and support. Will feed her churma, halwa, chutney, dahi when she comes back home."

In Paris, Vinesh became the first Indian woman wrestler to make the final of an Olympics.

She was, however, disqualified from the 50 kg gold medal bout after she was found to be 100 gms overweight. On Wednesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed her petition to be awarded a joint silver. She announced her retirement from wrestling on August 8, a day after her disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024.

Vinesh was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal on August 7. She was disqualified before the women's 50kg final after exceeding the 50kg weight limit before the final on August 7. During the weigh-in, she was found to be 100 grams over the limit. Following her disqualification, Vinesh appealed to award her the silver medal in the 50kg weight category

A huge crowd gathered at the Delhi Airport to welcome the 29-year-old. Fans showered flower petals upon her arrival in the national capital.

On August 8, Vinesh penned an emotional to announce her decision to retire from wrestling. "Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness," Phogat said in her post.

(With agency inputs)