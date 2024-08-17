Paris Olympics 2024 | 'People have given her more honour than gold': Mother Premlata on Vinesh Phogat

There was a thick security cover as Phogat, who was found 100 grams overweight, landed in the national capital

Vinesh Phogat returns to hero's welcome outside Delhi airport (Pic: PTI)

Celebrated wrestler Vinesh Phogat was greeted with a grand reception upon her return to the country, as hundreds of supporters assembled outside New Delhi's IGI Airport, demonstrating overwhelming solidarity on Saturday.

Notable figures, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and local panchayat leaders, were present to welcome Vinesh. This reception came after her poignant departure from the Paris Olympics 2024, where she faced disqualification from the 50kg final due to being overweight on the day of the event.

#WATCH | Delhi: Premlata, mother of wrestler Vinesh Phogat says, "Everyone from our village and nearby areas have come here to welcome her. We will felicitate her...she is a champion for me. The country has given her more honour than a gold medal." pic.twitter.com/gVYkAi9QY5 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2024

There was a thick security cover as Phogat, who was found 100 grams overweight, landed in the national capital. The huge caravan followed Vinesh to her village Balali in Haryana.

"Everyone from our village and nearby areas have come here to welcome her. We will felicitate her...she is a champion for me. She was in contention to win a gold. However, the country has given her more honour than a gold medal,” Vinesh's mother Premlata told ANI.

The 29-year-old had to stay back in Paris after she had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a joint silver which was eventually dismissed on Wednesday.

London Olympics bronze medal-winning shooter Gagan Narang, who was the chief de mission of the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics 2024, called her a champion, posting a photo with Phogat at the Paris airport. Both of them were on the same flight to Delhi.

"She came as a champion on day 1 into the games village and she will always remain our champion. Sometimes one doesn’t need an Olympic medal to inspire a billion dreams.. @vineshphogat you have inspired generations. Salute to your grit," Narang posted on X.

"Vinesh is returning to the country. People have come here at the (Delhi) airport to welcome her. People are also waiting to welcome her at our village. People are exciting to meet Vinesh and encourage her," her brother Harvinder Phogat said.

