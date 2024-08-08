Breaking News
Women should never restrict themselves: PV Sindhu

Updated on: 08 August,2024 08:32 PM IST  |  Paris
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

India’s star shuttler offers encouraging words of support for girls all over the world who hesitate to step out in the fear of being judged

India's flag-bearer PV Sindhu during the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony recently (Pic Courtesy: PV Sindhu’s Instagram)

India badminton ace PV Sindhu may have failed in her quest for what would have been a record third medal at the Olympic Games, but she has won hearts nevertheless with her encouraging message for women across the world.


Moments after winning her final group match, beating Estonia’s Kristin Kuuba 21-5, 21-10 at the La Chappele Arena in Paris recently, Sindhu was asked if she, being an example of women empowerment, had a message for girls around the world, particularly from under-developed nations, who hesitate to step out and take their place in the sun.



Despite being tired after her match, Sindhu was patient and elaborate in her reply. “I think it’s important to be yourself and I really like dressing up and being myself. Most of the time you’ve probably seen me in sports attire, but I like dressing up. As a woman, you should not restrict yourself from anything,” said the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist, who added a bronze to her name at Tokyo 2020.


“Let people think and say what they want. If you feel beautiful and nice about something, embrace it. People may say, ‘Oh, she shouldn’t have done this or she shouldn’t have done that,’ but what’s important is how you feel. I think it’s very important for young girls for every woman out there because a lot of women take a step back. I believe it’s important to come out and be yourself,” concluded the 2019 world champion, who lost in the round of 16 at the Paris Olympics to China’s World No. 6 He Bing Jiao 19-21, 14-21.

