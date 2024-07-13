Breaking News
Paris Olympics: World Athletics releases entry lists, Neeraj among 36 Tokyo winners in fray

Updated on: 13 July,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Monaco
mid-day online correspondent |

Spearheaded by Neeraj Chopra, the Indian contingent comprises 28 participants, 17 male and 11 females

Neeraj Chopra. Pic/AFP

India's javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is among 36 of the Tokyo Olympic champions in individual events who will defend their titles in the track and field competitions at the Paris Olympics, starting on July 26. Those set to participate in the athletics competitions at the Stade de France and on the roads of Paris include all bar one of the individual defending champions in the men’s events and 15 in the women’s events. 


These champions from Tokyo figured in the entry lists for the Paris Olympics that the World Athletics published on Friday and featured the names of athletes who intend to compete in the French capital when athletics takes place between August 1 to 11.


Athletes from some 200 teams will compete across the programme of 48 events, which includes 23 women’s disciplines and 23 men’s disciplines as well as two mixed events – the 4x400m mixed relay and the marathon race walk mixed relay, the World Athletics informed in a release on Friday.


Spearheaded by Neeraj Chopra, the Indian contingent comprises 28 participants, 17 male and 11 female, who will be representing the country in various athletics competitions.

Also Read: PM Modi backs India athletes to show their 'strength' at Paris Olympics

Faith Kipyegon (1500m), Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (400m hurdles), Karsten Warholm (400m hurdles), Mondo Duplantis (pole vault), Ryan Crouser (shot put), and Anita Wlodarczyk (hammer) are among the world record-holders who return, targeting back-to-back Olympic title triumphs.

Dutch runner Sifan Hassan has been entered in four events. As well as potentially defending her 5000m and 10,000m titles, she could also line up for the 1500m and the marathon.

The youngest athlete entered is Kenaz Kaniwete of Kiribati, who will be 16 years, 4 months and 6 days when he lines up for the first round of the 100m.

Australia’s Sinead Diver is the oldest athlete entered. She will be 47 years, 4 months and 24 days on the day of the marathon.

(With agency inputs)

