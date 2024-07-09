According to Olympics.com, as of Sunday, 82 athletes have already qualified for the Paris 2024 edition, with expectations high that more will join before the event kicks off on July 26

PM Modi (L), Olympic athletes gather to meet PM Modi (R) / Pic: AFP/Screengrab

Listen to this article Paris 2024: PM Modi backs India athletes to show their 'strength' at Paris Olympics x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed strong support for the Indian contingent poised to showcase their prowess in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.

Over recent years, India's participation in the Summer Games has consistently grown. At the Tokyo Olympics, India fielded its largest-ever contingent of 124 athletes, securing a remarkable seven medals—the nation's highest tally in a single edition of the Summer Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Olympics.com, as of Sunday, 82 athletes have already qualified for the Paris 2024 edition, with expectations high that more will join before the event kicks off on July 26.

PM Modi endorsed the Indian team, affirming that a "strong team" would represent India at the forthcoming Summer Games, demonstrating their prowess.

"India is sending a formidable team to the Paris Olympics. Witness how our athletes will display their strength. The self-confidence of our youth is India's true capital, and this energy embodies our greatest potential to reach new heights in the 21st century," PM Modi remarked while addressing the Indian community in Moscow.

Also Read: Euro 2024: Onwards and upwards!

PM Modi also lauded Indian players for their dedication and performance in the T20 World Cup.

India dominated their opponents throughout the tournament, overcoming a tense final against South Africa, where victory seemed uncertain until the last moments.

Despite a challenging situation, PM Modi praised the players' unwavering determination, stating, "You must have celebrated the recent T20 World Cup victory. The true victory lies in the journey itself. Today's Indian youth refuse to accept defeat until the very end. Victory belongs to those who never give up."

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi commenced an official visit to Moscow, where he received a warm welcome from Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, at Vnukovo-II airport. He was later greeted warmly by the Indian community upon arrival at the hotel.

(With agency inputs)