Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian athletes in action, venues, list of events - all you need to know

More than a week has passed since the Paris Olympics 2024 concluded, yet sports enthusiasts have plenty to anticipate.

The Paris Paralympics 2024 are slated to begin on August 28 and will run until September 8. This marks France's inaugural hosting of the Summer Paralympics, although the country previously hosted the Winter Paralympics in Tignes and Albertville in 1992.

In contrast to the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics, which were held without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Games will welcome fans back into the stadiums. A total of 22 sporting events will feature approximately 4,400 athletes from around the globe. India is sending its largest-ever Paralympic contingent of 84 athletes to Paris.

The competition will kick off on August 29, with 22 gold medals to be awarded on the first day. The Games will conclude on September 8, featuring the final medal events in wheelchair basketball, para-canoe, para-powerlifting, and wheelchair marathons, as well as the closing ceremony.

Paris Paralympics 2024: Venues

Many venues from the Olympics will also be used for the Paralympics. Roland Garros will host wheelchair tennis, while the gardens of the Château de Versailles will be the site for para-equestrian events. The Stade de France will feature para-athletics.

The Grand Palais will be the venue for wheelchair fencing and para-taekwondo, and a newly constructed stadium near the Eiffel Tower will host blind football matches. Central Paris will serve as the venue for the para-triathlon, with the swimming segment taking place in the River Seine.

Paris Paralympics 2024: Sports to be featured

Paris Paralympics 2024 will feature a total of 22 sports, which are as follows:

Blind football

Para-archery

Para-athletics

Boccia

Goalball

Para-badminton

Para-canoe

Para-cycling

Para-equestrian

Para-judo

Para-powerlifting

Para-rowing

Para-taekwondo

Para-triathlon

Para-table tennis

Sitting volleyball

Wheelchair basketball

Wheelchair fencing

Wheelchair rugby

Wheelchair tennis

Para-swimming

Shooting para-sport

Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian athletes participating this year

A record-setting 84 Indian athletes will compete in the Paris Paralympics 2024, marking the largest delegation India has ever sent to the event. This surpasses the previous record of 54 athletes who represented India at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Among India's leading medal contenders in Paris are shooter Avani Lekhara and javelin thrower Sumit Antil. Avani secured gold in the women’s R2 10m air rifle standing SH1 event at Tokyo, while Sumit clinched gold in the men’s F64 javelin throw three years ago.

At the Tokyo Paralympics, India achieved a historic milestone by winning a total of 19 medals, comprising five gold, eight silver, and six bronze. Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), is confident that India will surpass this achievement and secure at least 25 medals in the upcoming Games.

Para Archery (6)

Harvinder Singh - Men's Individual Recurve Open, Mixed Team Recurve Open (Category - ST)

Rakesh Kumar - Men's Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - W2)

Shyam Sundar Swami - Men's Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - ST)

Pooja - Women's Individual Recurve Open, Mixed Team Recurve Open (Category - ST)

Sarita - Women's Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - W2)

Sheetal Devi - Women's Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - ST)

Para Athletics (38)

Deepthi Jeevanji - Women's 400m -T20

Sumit Antil - Men's Javelin Throw - F64

Sandeep - Men's Javelin Throw - F64

Ajeet Singh - Men's Javelin Throw - F46

Sundar Singh Gurjar - Men's Javelin Throw - F46

Rinku - Men's Javelin Throw - F46

Navdeep - Men's Javelin Throw - F41

Yogesh Kathuniya - Men's Discus Throw - F56

Dharambir - Men's Club Throw - F51

Pranav Soorma - Men's Club Throw - F51

Amit Kumar - Men's Club Throw - F51

Nishad Kumar - Men's High Jump - T47

Ram Pal - Men's High Jump - T47

Mariyappan Thangavelu - Men's High Jump - T63

Shailesh Kumar - Men's High Jump - T63

Sharad Kumar - Men's High Jump - T63

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari - Men's Shot Put - F46

Mohd. Yasser - Men's Shot Put - F46

Rohit Kumar - Men's Shot Put - F46

Preethi Pal - Women's 100m - T35, Women's 200m - T35

Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav - Women's Shot Put - F34

Manu - Men's Shot Put - F37

Parveen Kumar - Men's Javelin Throw - F57

Ravi Rongali - Men's Shot Put - F40

Sandip Sanjay Gurjar- Men's Javelin Throw-F64

Arvind - Men's Shot Put - F35

Dipesh Kumar - Men's Javelin Throw - F54

Praveen Kumar - Men's High Jump - T64

Dilip Mahadu Gavit - Men's 400m - T47

Soman Rana - Men's Shot Put - F57

Hokato Hotozhe Sema- Men's Shot Put - F57

Sakshi Kasana- Women's Discus Throw- F55

Karamjyoti- Women's Discus Throw- F55

Rakshitha Raju- Women's 1500 metres T11

Amisha Rawat: Women's Shot Put - F46

Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary- Women's javelin Throw - F46

Simran- Women's 100m T12, Women's 200m T12

Kanchan Lakhani - Women's Discus Throw - F53

Para Badminton (13)

Manoj Sarkar- Men's Singles SL3

Nitesh Kumar- Men's Singles SL3, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Krishna Nagar- Men's Singles SH6

Sivarajan Solaimalai- Men's Singles SH6, Mixed Doubles SH6

Suhas Yathiraj- Men's Singles SL4, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Sukant Kadam- Men's Singles S4

Tarun - Men's Singles S4

Manasi Joshi- Women's Singles SL3

Mandeep Kaur- Women's Singles SL3

Palak Kohli- Women's Singles SL4, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Manisha Ramadass- Women's Singles SU5

Thulasimathi Murugesan- Women's Singles SU5, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Nithya Sre Sivan- Women's Singles SH6, Mixed Doubles SH6

Para Canoe (3)

Prachi Yadav- Women's Va'a Single 200m VL2

Yash Kumar- Men's Kayak Single 200m -KL1

Pooja Ojha- Women's Kayak Single 200m -KL1

Para Cycling (2)

Arshad Shaik- Road - Men's C2 Ind. Time Trial, Road - Men's C1-3 Road Race, Track - Men's C1-3 1000m Time Trial, Track - Men's C2 3000m Ind. Pursuit

Jyoti Gaderiya- Road - Women's C1-3 Ind. Time Trial, Road - Women's C1-3 Road Race, Track - Women's C1-3 500m Time Trial, Track - Women's C1-3 3000m Ind. Pursuit

Blind Judo (2)

Kapil Parmar: Men's -60kg J1

Kokila: Women's -48kg J2

Para Powerlifting (4)

Paramjeet Kumar- Men's up to 49kg

Ashok- Men's up to 63kg

Sakina Khatun- Women's up to 45kg

Kasthuri Rajamani- Women's up to 67kg

Para Rowing (2)

Anita - PR3 Mix Dbl Sculls-PR3Mix2x

Naryana Konganapalle - PR3 Mix Dbl Sculls-PR3Mix2x

Para Shooting (10)

Amir Ahmad Bhat- P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1

Avani Lekhara: R2 - Women's 10m Air Rfl Std SH1, R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH1, R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Pos. SH1

Mona Agarwal: R2 - Women's 10m Air Rfl Std SH1, R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1, R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Pos. SH1

Nihal Singh: P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1, P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

Manish Narwal: P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1

Rudransh Khandelwal: P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1, P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

Sidhartha Babu: R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH1, R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1

Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna- R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Std SH2, R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH2

Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar- R1 - Men's l0m Air Rifle St SH1

Rubina Francis: P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1

Para Swimming (1)

Suyash Narayan Jadhav- Men's 50m Butterfly - S7

Para Table Tennis (2)

Sonalben Patel- Women's Singles- WS3, Women's Doubles- WD10

Bhavinaben Patel- Women's Singles- WS4, Women's Doubles- WD10

Para Taekwondo (1)

Aruna- Women's K44- 47kg