Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian athletes in action, venues, list of events - all you need to know

More than a week has passed since the Paris Olympics 2024 concluded, yet sports enthusiasts have plenty to anticipate.
The Paris Paralympics 2024 are slated to begin on August 28 and will run until September 8. This marks France's inaugural hosting of the Summer Paralympics, although the country previously hosted the Winter Paralympics in Tignes and Albertville in 1992.
In contrast to the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics, which were held without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Games will welcome fans back into the stadiums. A total of 22 sporting events will feature approximately 4,400 athletes from around the globe. India is sending its largest-ever Paralympic contingent of 84 athletes to Paris.
The competition will kick off on August 29, with 22 gold medals to be awarded on the first day. The Games will conclude on September 8, featuring the final medal events in wheelchair basketball, para-canoe, para-powerlifting, and wheelchair marathons, as well as the closing ceremony.
Paris Paralympics 2024: Venues
Many venues from the Olympics will also be used for the Paralympics. Roland Garros will host wheelchair tennis, while the gardens of the Château de Versailles will be the site for para-equestrian events. The Stade de France will feature para-athletics.
The Grand Palais will be the venue for wheelchair fencing and para-taekwondo, and a newly constructed stadium near the Eiffel Tower will host blind football matches. Central Paris will serve as the venue for the para-triathlon, with the swimming segment taking place in the River Seine.
Paris Paralympics 2024: Sports to be featured
Paris Paralympics 2024 will feature a total of 22 sports, which are as follows:
Blind football
Para-archery
Para-athletics
Boccia
Goalball
Para-badminton
Para-canoe
Para-cycling
Para-equestrian
Para-judo
Para-powerlifting
Para-rowing
Para-taekwondo
Para-triathlon
Para-table tennis
Sitting volleyball
Wheelchair basketball
Wheelchair fencing
Wheelchair rugby
Wheelchair tennis
Para-swimming
Shooting para-sport
Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian athletes participating this year
A record-setting 84 Indian athletes will compete in the Paris Paralympics 2024, marking the largest delegation India has ever sent to the event. This surpasses the previous record of 54 athletes who represented India at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Among India's leading medal contenders in Paris are shooter Avani Lekhara and javelin thrower Sumit Antil. Avani secured gold in the women’s R2 10m air rifle standing SH1 event at Tokyo, while Sumit clinched gold in the men’s F64 javelin throw three years ago.
At the Tokyo Paralympics, India achieved a historic milestone by winning a total of 19 medals, comprising five gold, eight silver, and six bronze. Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), is confident that India will surpass this achievement and secure at least 25 medals in the upcoming Games.
Para Archery (6)
Harvinder Singh - Men's Individual Recurve Open, Mixed Team Recurve Open (Category - ST)
Rakesh Kumar - Men's Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - W2)
Shyam Sundar Swami - Men's Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - ST)
Pooja - Women's Individual Recurve Open, Mixed Team Recurve Open (Category - ST)
Sarita - Women's Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - W2)
Sheetal Devi - Women's Individual Compound Open, Mixed Team Compound Open (Category - ST)
Para Athletics (38)
Deepthi Jeevanji - Women's 400m -T20
Sumit Antil - Men's Javelin Throw - F64
Sandeep - Men's Javelin Throw - F64
Ajeet Singh - Men's Javelin Throw - F46
Sundar Singh Gurjar - Men's Javelin Throw - F46
Rinku - Men's Javelin Throw - F46
Navdeep - Men's Javelin Throw - F41
Yogesh Kathuniya - Men's Discus Throw - F56
Dharambir - Men's Club Throw - F51
Pranav Soorma - Men's Club Throw - F51
Amit Kumar - Men's Club Throw - F51
Nishad Kumar - Men's High Jump - T47
Ram Pal - Men's High Jump - T47
Mariyappan Thangavelu - Men's High Jump - T63
Shailesh Kumar - Men's High Jump - T63
Sharad Kumar - Men's High Jump - T63
Sachin Sarjerao Khilari - Men's Shot Put - F46
Mohd. Yasser - Men's Shot Put - F46
Rohit Kumar - Men's Shot Put - F46
Preethi Pal - Women's 100m - T35, Women's 200m - T35
Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav - Women's Shot Put - F34
Manu - Men's Shot Put - F37
Parveen Kumar - Men's Javelin Throw - F57
Ravi Rongali - Men's Shot Put - F40
Sandip Sanjay Gurjar- Men's Javelin Throw-F64
Arvind - Men's Shot Put - F35
Dipesh Kumar - Men's Javelin Throw - F54
Praveen Kumar - Men's High Jump - T64
Dilip Mahadu Gavit - Men's 400m - T47
Soman Rana - Men's Shot Put - F57
Hokato Hotozhe Sema- Men's Shot Put - F57
Sakshi Kasana- Women's Discus Throw- F55
Karamjyoti- Women's Discus Throw- F55
Rakshitha Raju- Women's 1500 metres T11
Amisha Rawat: Women's Shot Put - F46
Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary- Women's javelin Throw - F46
Simran- Women's 100m T12, Women's 200m T12
Kanchan Lakhani - Women's Discus Throw - F53
Para Badminton (13)
Manoj Sarkar- Men's Singles SL3
Nitesh Kumar- Men's Singles SL3, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
Krishna Nagar- Men's Singles SH6
Sivarajan Solaimalai- Men's Singles SH6, Mixed Doubles SH6
Suhas Yathiraj- Men's Singles SL4, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
Sukant Kadam- Men's Singles S4
Tarun - Men's Singles S4
Manasi Joshi- Women's Singles SL3
Mandeep Kaur- Women's Singles SL3
Palak Kohli- Women's Singles SL4, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
Manisha Ramadass- Women's Singles SU5
Thulasimathi Murugesan- Women's Singles SU5, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
Nithya Sre Sivan- Women's Singles SH6, Mixed Doubles SH6
Para Canoe (3)
Prachi Yadav- Women's Va'a Single 200m VL2
Yash Kumar- Men's Kayak Single 200m -KL1
Pooja Ojha- Women's Kayak Single 200m -KL1
Para Cycling (2)
Arshad Shaik- Road - Men's C2 Ind. Time Trial, Road - Men's C1-3 Road Race, Track - Men's C1-3 1000m Time Trial, Track - Men's C2 3000m Ind. Pursuit
Jyoti Gaderiya- Road - Women's C1-3 Ind. Time Trial, Road - Women's C1-3 Road Race, Track - Women's C1-3 500m Time Trial, Track - Women's C1-3 3000m Ind. Pursuit
Blind Judo (2)
Kapil Parmar: Men's -60kg J1
Kokila: Women's -48kg J2
Para Powerlifting (4)
Paramjeet Kumar- Men's up to 49kg
Ashok- Men's up to 63kg
Sakina Khatun- Women's up to 45kg
Kasthuri Rajamani- Women's up to 67kg
Para Rowing (2)
Anita - PR3 Mix Dbl Sculls-PR3Mix2x
Naryana Konganapalle - PR3 Mix Dbl Sculls-PR3Mix2x
Para Shooting (10)
Amir Ahmad Bhat- P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1
Avani Lekhara: R2 - Women's 10m Air Rfl Std SH1, R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH1, R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Pos. SH1
Mona Agarwal: R2 - Women's 10m Air Rfl Std SH1, R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1, R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Pos. SH1
Nihal Singh: P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1, P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1
Manish Narwal: P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1
Rudransh Khandelwal: P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1, P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1
Sidhartha Babu: R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH1, R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1
Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna- R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Std SH2, R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rfl Prn SH2
Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar- R1 - Men's l0m Air Rifle St SH1
Rubina Francis: P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1
Para Swimming (1)
Suyash Narayan Jadhav- Men's 50m Butterfly - S7
Para Table Tennis (2)
Sonalben Patel- Women's Singles- WS3, Women's Doubles- WD10
Bhavinaben Patel- Women's Singles- WS4, Women's Doubles- WD10
Para Taekwondo (1)
Aruna- Women's K44- 47kg