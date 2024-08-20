Breaking News
Paris Olympics 2024 Means to gain cheap popularity Vinesh Phogats husband Somvir debunks false Rs 16 cr cash award

Paris Olympics 2024 | 'Means to gain cheap popularity..': Vinesh Phogat's husband Somvir debunks false Rs 16 cr cash award

Updated on: 20 August,2024 03:50 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Vinesh is a two-time CWG gold medallist, Asian Games champion and has won eight Asian Championships medals

Paris Olympics 2024 | 'Means to gain cheap popularity..': Vinesh Phogat's husband Somvir debunks false Rs 16 cr cash award

Vinesh Phogat with husband Somvir Rathee (Pic: PTI)

Paris Olympics 2024 | 'Means to gain cheap popularity..': Vinesh Phogat's husband Somvir debunks false Rs 16 cr cash award
The support and acclaim for star wrestler Vinesh Phogat have been abundant. Since the 29-year-old's return to India from Paris, she has been greeted with widespread affection at every turn.


There have also been announcements of cash prizes in her honour. However, her husband, Somvir Rathee, has alleged that certain organisations have falsely claimed to offer her a cash prize exceeding Rs 16 crore.



"Vinesh Phogat has not received any money from the following organizations, businessmen, companies and parties. All of you are our well-wishers, please do not spread false news. This will not only harm us but will also harm social values. This is just a means to gain cheap popularity," Rathee wrote in a post on X.


Earlier on Saturday, on her way to Balali from Delhi, Vinesh was felicitated by her supporters and 'khap' panchayats in several villages, with the 135km-long journey taking her almost 13 hours. This was after hundreds of supporters gathered outside the IGI airport to give a rousing welcome to Vinesh, who was disqualified for being overweight after reaching the 50kg final at the Paris Olympics 2024.

On her way to Balali from Delhi, Vinesh was felicitated by her supporters and khap panchayats in several villages as it took her almost 13 hours to cover 135 kms.

She reached her native village in Balali around midnight and was accorded a grand welcome by the villagers. Her neighbours and friends met her with tears and smiles and patted her for the courage she showed.

Exhausted after a tiring journey that began in Paris, Vinesh rested a bit and then addressed the gathering.

Vinesh's disqualification had created a furore in India and the wrestling world. Her appeal against her disqualification was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Vinesh is a two-time CWG gold medallist, Asian Games champion and has won eight Asian Championships medals. She had announced her retirement from the sport after her disqualification.

In an emotional post on social media, Vinesh shared her childhood dream, the hardships she faced after losing her father, and also put on record the contribution made by people in her extraordinary journey.

(With agency inputs)

