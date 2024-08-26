Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam: Cops file 1st FIR
Badlapur sexual assault case: Mumbai sees 12 POCSO cases every day
Mumbai: TISS student found dead in his apartment
Mumbai: Chembur college modifies hijab policy
Navi Mumbai: Chasing ‘purse chor’ cops find Nigerian with cocaine
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Patris like young PV

‘Patri’s like young PV’

Updated on: 26 August,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Former India coach Vimal Kumar says Tanvi, who won the girls U-15 title at Badminton Asia Jr C’ships in China, reminds him of Sindhu in her early years

‘Patri’s like young PV’

U-15 Badminton Asia Junior champion Tanvi Patri. Pic/BAI

Listen to this article
‘Patri’s like young PV’
x
00:00

Thirteen-year-old Tanvi Patri from Odisha has cemented her status as one of India’s most promising badminton prodigies by clinching the U-15 girls singles title at the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships in Chengdu, China, the country where she first honed her skills in the sport.


Defeats second seed in final



Patri capped off a phenomenal week with a superlative performance, defeating Vietnam’s second seed Thi Thu Huyen Nguyen 22-20, 21-11 in a 34-minute final, offering a glimmer of hope after Indian badminton’s recent struggles at the Paris Olympics.


Also Read: Madueke ’tricks as Chelsea crush Wolves 6-2

Vimal Kumar and PV Sindhu
Vimal Kumar and PV Sindhu

“I’m feeling good after winning the title,” Patri told PTI from Chengdu. “I had expected to win, and I’m happy I could do that. I’ve been training at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy [PPBA] in Bangalore for the last two years.” Her parents, Rabinarayan Patri and Sailabala Panda, are software professionals who previously worked in China, where she first took up badminton.The family returned to India in 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vimal Kumar, Director of PPBA, sees great promise in Tanvi, even drawing comparisons to the early days of PV Sindhu, one of India’s most celebrated badminton players. “She was about eight or nine when she moved to India and joined the academy in 2022,” said Vimal.

Strong contender for LA ’28

“She reminds me of Sindhu when she was young. The ability to win matches at a young age is a good sign. She has a long way to go, and with her temperament, she has great potential. If she improves her strength and continues to develop, she could be a strong contender for the 2028 or 2032 Olympics.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pv sindhu sports news badminton india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK