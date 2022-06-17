Breaking News
People bother me less when I’m with my family in Switzerland: Roger Federer

Updated on: 17 June,2022 08:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

My children really love going to the playground and I am happy to take them there, Federer said in an interview to Swiss daily, Coopzeitung

Tennis great Roger Federer has revealed that fans in Switzerland are more shy as compared to other countries. 

In an interview to Swiss daily, Coopzeitung, Federer said: “My children really love going to the playground and I am happy to take them there. There are always fans ready to ask me a photo, so it happens that I get distracted. In Switzerland, people are more shy. They see me more often and know me better, so they try not to bother me when I’m with my family. Abroad, people tend to get closer to me, knowing that this might be their only chance.” 




