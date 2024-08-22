Piyush Goyal promises to end issues between state govt & SAI

Once the land is transferred and the necessary agreements of the 37 acres of land will be given to SAI, an international level sports complex will be built on that land

Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and MP North Mumbai Lok Sabha, Piyush Goyal, has promised to build an international level centre at the SAI, Kandivli, complex.

In a press conference at his Mumbai office recently, Goyal said, “SAI Kandivli, which is spread across 37 acres, has been difficult to develop for the past 20-25 years due to differences between SAI and the government, misunderstandings, paperwork and other processes. But now we have come up with a complete solution which is time-bound. Mumbai suburban collector Rajendra Kshirsagar will give the land to Maharashtra Sports Division in the next two weeks. Later, Maharashtra Sports Division and SAI together will come up with a holistic development plan. This will be taken to the cabinet. Once the land is transferred and the necessary agreements of the 37 acres of land will be given to SAI, an international level sports complex will be built on that land.”

Reacting to Goyal’s plan, a SAI official told mid-day, “This is great news, and in line with the recent efforts of both SAI and the state government to find an amicable solution. SAI’s focus going ahead will be to develop the Kandivli complex with state-of-the-art sporting infrastructure and ensure the overall development of sport and athletes here.”