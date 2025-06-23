Naveen's Rs 1.20 crore price tag places him among the elite group of 10 'crorepatis' from the PKL 12 auction

Naveen Kumar

Naveen Kumar joins reigning champions Haryana Steelers for Rs 1.20 cr in PKL 12 auction

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) superstar and raiding sensation Naveen Kumar has officially signed with defending champions Haryana Steelers for a staggering ₹1.20 crores during the Season 12 player auction. The move marks a significant shift in the league landscape, as the PKL Season 8 champion entered the auction pool for the very first time since making his debut.

After an exceptional six-year stint with Dabang Delhi K.C., where he accumulated a remarkable 1102 raid points, Naveen now begins a new chapter in his career. Following the announcement, the star raider shared his excitement about donning the Steelers jersey: "I always thought I should play for Haryana Steelers, and finally I have become part of this team," he said.

His Rs 1.20 crore price tag places him among the elite group of 10 'crorepatis' from the PKL 12 auction. With a combination of PKL and Services team experience under his belt, Naveen adds exceptional value to an already dynamic Haryana squad filled with rising stars like Vinay, Shivam Patare, and Vishal Tate.

Expressing his commitment to the franchise, Naveen noted: "The entire team and management have placed their trust in me, and I want to justify that faith. This is a champion team, and I want to become a champion again."

Reflecting on the team’s winning culture, the man known as the 'Naveen Express' emphasised the unity and mindset within the camp. "We are the defending champions, and all players share the same winning mentality. We play as a cohesive unit. We have the confidence and belief that we will perform even better than last season and give our absolute best for the team."

Naveen is especially looking forward to working under head coach Manpreet Singh, whose energy and strategic acumen have become hallmarks of success in the PKL. "Manpreet sir was an excellent player and is now an outstanding coach — we've all heard about his reputation and seen his work," he said.

Naveen, hailing from Haryana, sees this as a return to his roots. "Playing for my home state means I need to give even more than my best," he said with resolve.