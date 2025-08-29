The 12th edition promises to be the most intense and competitive season yet, with a revamped format designed to bring fans closer to the action. The curtain-raiser will see home favourites Telugu Titans take on the Tamil Thalaivas, followed by a clash between Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan, both matches to be held at the Vishwanadh Sports Club

Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to kick off on August 29 from the scenic coastal city of Visakhapatnam. Marking a much-anticipated return to the city after a seven-year hiatus, the new season launches on National Sports Day.

To officially usher in Season 12, a grand launch event was held at Novotel, Varun Beach, featuring key league and team representatives. Present at the event were captains Vijay Malik (Telugu Titans) and Pawan Sehrawat (Tamil Thalaivas), alongside the other ten team skippers.

Captains eager for battle

Malik, who leads the Telugu Titans, noted the fierce competition expected this season: “Season 12 is going to be very competitive. Every team has strengthened its squad, and the level of preparation across the league is very high. As players, we know that every match will test us...”

His counterpart, Pawan Sehrawat, now captaining the Tamil Thalaivas, added: “Starting the season against the home team adds an extra layer of excitement. We know the crowd will be strongly behind them, but that only motivates us to work harder.”

PKL captains visit INS Kursura

Ahead of the season’s launch, the PKL paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces, reflecting the sport’s deep-rooted ties with the services. All 12 team captains visited INS Kursura, the decommissioned submarine turned museum that played a pivotal role in the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War.

The visit was especially meaningful for three players who serve in India’s defence forces, Devank Dalal (Indian Army, Bengal Warriorz), Naveen Kumar (Indian Air Force, Haryana Steelers), and Bharat Hooda (Indian Navy, Telugu Titans). Their presence underscored kabaddi’s enduring connection to discipline, resilience, and national pride.

PKL 12: Multi-city roadmap

The league's new season will follow a multi-city format, giving fans across the country the chance to experience live kabaddi action. The schedule is as follows:

Visakhapatnam: August 29 – September 11

Jaipur: September 12 – September 28

Chennai: September 29 – October 10

New Delhi: October 11 – October 23

The venues for the playoffs and grand finale are yet to be announced.