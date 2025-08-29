PKL stars from Armed Forces visit historic INS Kursura ahead of Season 12 opener

Naveen Kumar of Haryana Steelers (Indian Air Force), Devank Dalal of Bengal Warriorz (Indian Army), and Bharat Hooda of Telugu Titans (Indian Navy) visited the iconic INS Kursura submarine museum in Visakhapatnam. Commissioned in 1969, INS Kursura played a pivotal role during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War

As the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) prepares to kick off its landmark 12th season, three athletes who also serve in India’s armed forces took a detour from the mat to pay tribute to the nation's military history.

As the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) prepares to kick off its landmark 12th season, three athletes who also serve in India’s armed forces took a detour from the mat to pay tribute to the nation's military history.

Naveen Kumar of Haryana Steelers (Indian Air Force), Devank Dalal of Bengal Warriorz (Indian Army), and Bharat Hooda of Telugu Titans (Indian Navy) visited the iconic INS Kursura submarine museum in Visakhapatnam.

Commissioned in 1969, INS Kursura played a pivotal role during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, bolstering India's maritime strength through active patrol duties. Decommissioned in 2001, the submarine now rests on Ramakrishna Beach, offering visitors a rare glimpse into the lives of submariners who endured the rigours of underwater service for national defence.

For the kabaddi players, the visit was more than ceremonial. It symbolised the deep-rooted connection between sports and the armed forces, both of which demand courage, discipline, and resilience.

Reflecting on the experience, Naveen Kumar said, “We were inside only for 10–15 minutes but I was sweating more than I would in a match. Bharat has served in the Navy, so I salute him and everyone who’s done such a great job for the country.”

Bharat Hooda, who once served in the Navy and now plays for Telugu Titans, shared, “Coming to INS Kursura as a kabaddi player was an emotional moment. I know first-hand the courage and composure required to serve in a submarine. It was an honour to share this experience with my fellow athletes.”

Titans vs Thalaivas, Bulls vs Paltan: Preview

The PKL 12 season opener takes place on August 29, with home team Telugu Titans squaring off against the Tamil Thalaivas. The encounter promises high drama as both teams have undergone significant overhauls. The spotlight will be on captains Vijay Malik and Pawan Sehrawat, who were teammates until Season 11 and now lead their respective sides into new territory.

In the second match of the night, former champions Bengaluru Bulls will clash with Puneri Paltan. While both teams look to improve on their PKL 11 campaigns, all eyes will be on the coaches, particularly Paltan’s newly appointed head coach, Ajay Thakur, a former Indian kabaddi great making his strategic debut from the sidelines.