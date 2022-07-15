Breaking News
Updated on: 15 July,2022 08:04 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

The 39-year-old Somalia-born athlete—who won double Olympic gold (5,000m and 10,000m) for his adopted country at both the 2012 and 2016 Games—revealed in a BBC documentary this week his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin

Police open investigation on Mo Farah’s trafficking claim

Mo Farah. Pic/AFP


London’s Metropolitan Police have opened an investigation after British Olympic great Mo Farah made stunning revelations he was illegally trafficked into Britain as a child. 

The 39-year-old Somalia-born athlete—who won double Olympic gold (5,000m and 10,000m) for his adopted country at both the 2012 and 2016 Games—revealed in a BBC documentary this week his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin. 




He said he was forced to work in domestic servitude after entering the country aged eight or nine. 


