Two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra began his 2025 athletics season on a winning note, clinching gold at the Potch Invitational Meet held in Potchefstroom, South Africa. Competing at the historic McArthur Stadium, where he had qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Neeraj secured the top spot with a best throw of 84.52 meters, according to Olympics.com.

Though short of his personal best and Indian national record of 89.94 meters set at the 2022 Stockholm Diamond League, Neeraj’s throw was enough to outclass the field. South Africa’s Douw Smit finished second with a respectable 82.44m effort, while Duncan Robertson rounded off the podium. In a six-man contest, only Neeraj and Smit managed to breach the 80m mark.

Season opener 84.52 m @Neeraj_chopra1 good start!!! pic.twitter.com/yWmbyXdGMU — TZA Throwing Zone Athletics (@MichaelMMG71) April 16, 2025

This performance marked a deviation from Neeraj's typical season-opening appearances at the Doha Diamond League, where he had kicked off his 2023 and 2024 campaigns. Interestingly, he is also listed to compete at the Doha meet this year on May 16, alongside another major javelin competition on home soil—a World Athletics Continental Tour event scheduled for later in May.

The South African meet also held deeper significance as it marked Neeraj’s competitive debut under the guidance of legendary Czech javelin thrower Jan Zelezny. A three-time Olympic gold medalist and world champion, Zelezny is widely regarded as one of the greatest in the sport, and his collaboration with Neeraj has sparked excitement among fans and experts alike.

This was Neeraj’s first competitive appearance since finishing second at the 2024 Diamond League final last September. The 2025 season is poised to be crucial for the Indian ace as he aims to defend his World Championships gold later this year. The marquee event will take place at Tokyo’s National Stadium—the same venue where Neeraj scripted history by winning Olympic gold at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Neeraj’s path to defending his world crown won’t be easy, as Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, his long-standing rival, will also be in the fray. Nadeem edged out Neeraj for Olympic gold at Paris 2024 with a record-breaking throw and will be aiming to reclaim the world title after settling for silver behind Neeraj at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.