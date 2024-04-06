Breaking News
Praggnanandhaa holds Frances Firouza
Praggnanandhaa holds France's Firouza

Updated on: 06 April,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Toronto
PTI |

Meanwhile, D Gukesh could do little against compatriot Vidit Gujrathi and shared the spoils in the first round of the Candidates chess tournament here

Praggnanandhaa holds France's Firouza

R Praggnanandhaa. Pic/AFP

Praggnanandhaa holds France’s Firouza
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa overcame some tense moments before settling for a draw against France’s Firouza Alireza. 


Also Read: Yuki-Olivetti storm into semis at Marrakech


Meanwhile, D Gukesh could do little against compatriot Vidit Gujrathi and shared the spoils in the first round of the Candidates chess tournament here.


It was a quiet start as all four games in the men’s section ended in draws.

chess sports sports news Sports Update
