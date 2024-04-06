Praggnanandhaa holds France’s Firouza

Meanwhile, D Gukesh could do little against compatriot Vidit Gujrathi and shared the spoils in the first round of the Candidates chess tournament here

R Praggnanandhaa. Pic/AFP

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa overcame some tense moments before settling for a draw against France’s Firouza Alireza.

Meanwhile, D Gukesh could do little against compatriot Vidit Gujrathi and shared the spoils in the first round of the Candidates chess tournament here.

It was a quiet start as all four games in the men’s section ended in draws.

