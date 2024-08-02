Breaking News
Praggnanandhaa joins Global Chess League 2

Updated on: 02 August,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  London
PTI |

Top

Praggnanandhaa, the reigning World No. 8, was the star in the opening season, winning the Player of the Tournament award

R Praggnanandhaa

R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi and Nodirbek Abdusattorov will join Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand in the Superstar Men line-up during the second season of the Global Chess League, a Fide-rated tournament, to be held here between from October 3 to 12.


Praggnanandhaa, the reigning World No. 8, was the star in the opening season, winning the Player of the Tournament award.


US Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura and 10th-ranked Wei Yi will also be a part of the Superstar Men, along with Vidit Gujrathi, Jan-Krzysztof Duda, Richard Rapport, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Teimour Radjabov, Alexander Grischuk, Parham Maghsoodloo and Vladislav Artemiev.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

