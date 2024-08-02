Praggnanandhaa joins Global Chess League 2

Praggnanandhaa, the reigning World No. 8, was the star in the opening season, winning the Player of the Tournament award

R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi and Nodirbek Abdusattorov will join Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand in the Superstar Men line-up during the second season of the Global Chess League, a Fide-rated tournament, to be held here between from October 3 to 12.

Praggnanandhaa, the reigning World No. 8, was the star in the opening season, winning the Player of the Tournament award.

US Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura and 10th-ranked Wei Yi will also be a part of the Superstar Men, along with Vidit Gujrathi, Jan-Krzysztof Duda, Richard Rapport, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Teimour Radjabov, Alexander Grischuk, Parham Maghsoodloo and Vladislav Artemiev.

