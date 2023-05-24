Pramod Bhagat bags two golds and a bronze in Bahrain Para Badminton

He also combined with Sukant Kadam to clinch the top prize in men’s doubles, beating compatriot Nitesh Kumar and Tarun 22-24, 21-9, 21-14 in the finals

Pramod Bhagat

Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat secured two gold medals, winning the men’s singles and men’s doubles titles in SL3 and SL3-SL4 class respectively at the Bahrain Para-Badminton International in Manama on Tuesday.

Pramod defeated fellow Indian Nitesh Kumar 21-16, 21-17 to secure gold in the SL3 singles category.

He also combined with Sukant Kadam to clinch the top prize in men’s doubles, beating compatriot Nitesh Kumar and Tarun 22-24, 21-9, 21-14 in the finals.

Pramod and Manishaa Ramdass also secured a bronze medal in mixed doubles (SL3-SU5) category. “I am happy with my performance in the tournament. In the doubles, Nitesh and Tarun pushed us and I am happy the way we responded and finished the match,” Pramod said in a release.

