Pramod Bhagat bags two golds and a bronze in Bahrain Para Badminton

24 May,2023
Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat secured two gold medals, winning the men’s singles and men’s doubles titles in SL3 and SL3-SL4 class respectively at the Bahrain Para-Badminton International in Manama on Tuesday.


Pramod defeated fellow Indian Nitesh Kumar 21-16, 21-17 to secure gold in the SL3 singles category. 




Also Read: Para-shuttlers Pramod Bhagat enters final, Sukant Kadam roars into semis


He also combined with Sukant Kadam to clinch the top prize in men’s doubles, beating compatriot Nitesh Kumar and Tarun 22-24, 21-9, 21-14 in the finals.

Pramod and Manishaa Ramdass also secured a bronze medal in mixed doubles (SL3-SU5) category. “I am happy with my performance in the tournament. In the doubles, Nitesh and Tarun pushed us and I am happy the way we responded and finished the match,” Pramod said in a release.

