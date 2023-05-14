Pramod Bhagat won all the league games and also defeated Ukraine’s Oleksandr Chyrkov in straight sets in the quarter-finals of the SL-3 category 21-15, 22-20. In the semis, the Padma Shri awardee shuttler defeated Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara 21-12, 21-19

Pramod Bhagat

Listen to this article Para-shuttlers Pramod Bhagat enters final, Sukant Kadam roars into semis x 00:00

Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat made the final in men’s singles SL-3, while Sukant Kadam made it to the semi-finals of the Thailand Para-Badminton International 2023 in their respective categories.

Pramod Bhagat won all the league games and also defeated Ukraine’s Oleksandr Chyrkov in straight sets in the quarter-finals of the SL-3 category 21-15, 22-20. In the semis, the Padma Shri awardee shuttler defeated Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara 21-12, 21-19.

Also Read: Suhas Nadkarni Memorial badminton to be conducted at MIG

On the other hand, Sukant Kadam also showcased his brilliant form by winning all his singles league matches. He defeated India’s Nilesh Balu Gaikwad 21-18, 18-21, 21-15 in the quarters and will face France’s Lucas Mazur in the semi-finals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever