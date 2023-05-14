Breaking News
Para-shuttlers Pramod Bhagat enters final, Sukant Kadam roars into semis

Updated on: 14 May,2023 09:07 AM IST  |  Bangkok
Pramod Bhagat won all the league games and also defeated Ukraine’s Oleksandr Chyrkov in straight sets in the quarter-finals of the SL-3 category 21-15, 22-20. In the semis, the Padma Shri awardee shuttler defeated Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara 21-12, 21-19

Pramod Bhagat

Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat made the final in men’s singles SL-3, while Sukant Kadam made it to the semi-finals of the Thailand Para-Badminton International 2023 in their respective categories.


Pramod Bhagat won all the league games and also defeated Ukraine’s Oleksandr Chyrkov in straight sets in the quarter-finals of the SL-3 category 21-15, 22-20. In the semis, the Padma Shri awardee shuttler defeated Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara 21-12, 21-19.



On the other hand, Sukant Kadam also showcased his brilliant form by winning all his singles league matches. He defeated India’s Nilesh Balu Gaikwad 21-18, 18-21, 21-15 in the quarters and will face France’s Lucas Mazur in the semi-finals.

