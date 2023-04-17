Pramod Bhagat enters singles and doubles finals in Brazil

The Padma Shri Awardee won a hard-fought match with Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara to book a place in the finals. The match lasted for 86 minutes

Pramod Bhagat

Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat stormed into the singles finals of the ongoing Brazil Para-Badminton International 2023. He along with his doubles partner Sukant Kadam has also reached the men’s doubles finals of the tournament.

The Padma Shri Awardee won a hard-fought match with Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara to book a place in the finals. The match lasted for 86 minutes. The final score read 19-21, 21-19 and 21-12. In the men’s doubles match, Pramod Bhagat and his partner Sukant Kadam beat India’s Kumar and Tarun 21-17, 21-16 to book a place in the finals.

Meanwhile, Kadam went down fighting to Tarun 16-21, 21-19 and 12-21 in the singles semi-finals.

