Pramod Bhagat enters singles and doubles finals in Brazil

Updated on: 17 April,2023 07:38 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

The Padma Shri Awardee won a hard-fought match with Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara to book a place in the finals. The match lasted for 86 minutes

Pramod Bhagat


Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat stormed into the singles finals of the ongoing Brazil Para-Badminton International 2023. He along with his doubles partner Sukant Kadam has also reached the men’s doubles finals of the tournament.


The Padma Shri Awardee won a hard-fought match with Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara to book a place in the finals. The match lasted for 86 minutes. The final score read 19-21, 21-19 and 21-12. In the men’s doubles match, Pramod Bhagat and his partner Sukant Kadam beat India’s Kumar and Tarun 21-17, 21-16 to book a place in the finals. 



Meanwhile, Kadam went down fighting to Tarun 16-21, 21-19 and 12-21 in the singles semi-finals.

