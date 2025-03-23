Pranati Nayak wins Bronze in Vault final

She scored 13.417 in the final to finish third

Pranati Nayak. Pic/AFP

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak won the bronze medal in the Vault Final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Antalya, Turkey on Saturday.

She scored 13.417 in the final to finish third.

