Prannoy becomes No.1 in BWF World Tour Rankings

Updated on: 09 September,2022 08:34 AM IST  |  Kuala Lumpur
PTI |

The 2022 BWF World Tour started on January 11 and will end on December 18. It is the fifth season of the BWF Badminton World Tour

Prannoy HS. Pic/AFP


India shuttler Prannoy HS is now the World’s No.1 in the men’s singles category in the BWF World Tour Rankings.


In the rankings updated on September 6, Prannoy emerged as the No.1 shuttler in tour rankings.

“This is just a trailer, picture abhi baaki hai Well deserved @PRANNOYHSPRI, keep going! @himantabiswa @sanjay091968 #BWFWorldTour #IndiaontheRise #Badminton,” tweeted BAI Media.


The 2022 BWF World Tour started on January 11 and will end on December 18. It is the fifth season of the BWF Badminton World Tour.

Also Read: Japan Open: HS Prannoy enters pre-quarters

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

