Prannoy becomes No.1 in BWF World Tour Rankings

India shuttler Prannoy HS is now the World’s No.1 in the men’s singles category in the BWF World Tour Rankings.

In the rankings updated on September 6, Prannoy emerged as the No.1 shuttler in tour rankings.

“This is just a trailer, picture abhi baaki hai Well deserved @PRANNOYHSPRI, keep going! @himantabiswa @sanjay091968 #BWFWorldTour #IndiaontheRise #Badminton,” tweeted BAI Media.

The 2022 BWF World Tour started on January 11 and will end on December 18. It is the fifth season of the BWF Badminton World Tour.

