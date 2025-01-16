Meanwhile, Malvika Bansod showed glimpses of her potential but fell short against World No.4 Han Yue of China

HS Prannoy during his Rd 1 tie v Chinese Taipei’s Su Li Yang yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Prannoy bows out in first round, Tanisha-Ashwini go through x 00:00

HS Prannoy and Priyanshu Rajawat went down fighting while Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, who clinched the Guwahati Masters title last month, eased past Kavya Gupta and Radhika Sharma 21-11, 21-12 to advance to the second round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former national champion Anupama Upadhyaya also progressed to the second round in a mixed day for home shuttlers at the Indian Open Super 750 tournament here on Wednesday.

Priyanshu put up a valiant fight before succumbing 16-21, 22-20, 13-21 to World No.7 Kodai Naraoka of Japan in a battle that lasted an hour and 22 minutes. Meanwhile, Prannoy was defeated by Su Li Yang of Chinese Taipei 21-16, 18-21, 12-21 on the adjacent court.

In women’s singles, Anupama defeated compatriot Rakshitha Sree 21-17, 21-18 to reach the second round.

Elsewhere, the Panda sisters, Rutuparna and Swetaparna, also advanced to the second round with a remarkable come-from-behind win, beating Thailand’s Phattharin Aiamvareesrisakul and Sarisa Janpeng 7-21, 21-19, 21-14.

Earlier, Aakarshi Kashyap fell to Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 17-21, 13-21.

Meanwhile, Malvika Bansod showed glimpses of her potential but fell short against World No.4 Han Yue of China.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever