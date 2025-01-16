Prannoy bows out in first round, Tanisha-Ashwini go through

Meanwhile, Malvika Bansod showed glimpses of her potential but fell short against World No.4 Han Yue of China
HS Prannoy during his Rd 1 tie v Chinese Taipei’s Su Li Yang yesterday. Pic/Getty Images
HS Prannoy and Priyanshu Rajawat went down fighting while Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, who clinched the Guwahati Masters title last month, eased past Kavya Gupta and Radhika Sharma 21-11, 21-12 to advance to the second round.
ADVERTISEMENT
Former national champion Anupama Upadhyaya also progressed to the second round in a mixed day for home shuttlers at the Indian Open Super 750 tournament here on Wednesday.
Priyanshu put up a valiant fight before succumbing 16-21, 22-20, 13-21 to World No.7 Kodai Naraoka of Japan in a battle that lasted an hour and 22 minutes. Meanwhile, Prannoy was defeated by Su Li Yang of Chinese Taipei 21-16, 18-21, 12-21 on the adjacent court.
In women’s singles, Anupama defeated compatriot Rakshitha Sree 21-17, 21-18 to reach the second round.
Elsewhere, the Panda sisters, Rutuparna and Swetaparna, also advanced to the second round with a remarkable come-from-behind win, beating Thailand’s Phattharin Aiamvareesrisakul and Sarisa Janpeng 7-21, 21-19, 21-14.
Earlier, Aakarshi Kashyap fell to Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 17-21, 13-21.
Meanwhile, Malvika Bansod showed glimpses of her potential but fell short against World No.4 Han Yue of China.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever