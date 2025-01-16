Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Meerut hospital director, five others booked for removing woman's kidney
Nagpur Railway Station marks 100 years of service
Unidentified man's body found in Mahim creek, murder suspected
Set up panel to consider phasing out petrol, diesel vehicles: HC to govt
No water supply in parts of Thane, Mumbra and Kalwa
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Prannoy bows out in first round Tanisha Ashwini go through

Prannoy bows out in first round, Tanisha-Ashwini go through

Updated on: 16 January,2025 06:48 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Meanwhile, Malvika Bansod showed glimpses of her potential but fell short against World No.4 Han Yue of China

Prannoy bows out in first round, Tanisha-Ashwini go through

HS Prannoy during his Rd 1 tie v Chinese Taipei’s Su Li Yang yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Prannoy bows out in first round, Tanisha-Ashwini go through
x
00:00

HS Prannoy and Priyanshu Rajawat went down fighting while Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, who clinched the Guwahati Masters title last month, eased past Kavya Gupta and Radhika Sharma 21-11, 21-12 to advance to the second round.


Former national champion Anupama Upadhyaya also progressed to the second round in a mixed day for home shuttlers at the Indian Open Super 750 tournament here on Wednesday.


Priyanshu put up a valiant fight before succumbing 16-21, 22-20, 13-21 to World No.7 Kodai Naraoka of Japan in a battle that lasted an hour and 22 minutes. Meanwhile, Prannoy was defeated by Su Li Yang of Chinese Taipei 21-16, 18-21, 12-21 on the adjacent court.


In women’s singles, Anupama defeated compatriot Rakshitha Sree 21-17, 21-18 to reach the second round.

Elsewhere, the Panda sisters, Rutuparna and Swetaparna, also advanced to the second round with a remarkable come-from-behind win, beating Thailand’s Phattharin Aiamvareesrisakul and Sarisa Janpeng 7-21, 21-19, 21-14.

Earlier, Aakarshi Kashyap fell to Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 17-21, 13-21.

Meanwhile, Malvika Bansod showed glimpses of her potential but fell short against World No.4 Han Yue of China.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

h s prannoy badminton sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK