Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Prannoy ousted in 2nd round

Prannoy ousted in 2nd round

Updated on: 10 January,2025 08:11 AM IST  |  Kuala Lumpur
PTI |

Prannoy recovered from an opening-game reversal to stay in contention but fell short, losing 8-21, 21-15, 21-23 to seventh seed Li

Prannoy ousted in 2nd round

HS Prannoy. Pic/AFP

Prannoy ousted in 2nd round
Indian shuttler HS Prannoy’s valiant fight ended in a narrow loss to China’s Li Shi Feng in the men’s singles second round at the Malaysia Super 1000 tournament here on Thursday.


Also Read: Two much dope talk!


Prannoy recovered from an opening-game reversal to stay in contention but fell short, losing 8-21, 21-15, 21-23 to seventh seed Li.


Earlier, the women’s doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand suffered a 21-15, 19-21, 19-21 defeat to China’s Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian in their round of 16 match.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

