Prannoy ousted in 2nd round

HS Prannoy. Pic/AFP

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy’s valiant fight ended in a narrow loss to China’s Li Shi Feng in the men’s singles second round at the Malaysia Super 1000 tournament here on Thursday.

Prannoy recovered from an opening-game reversal to stay in contention but fell short, losing 8-21, 21-15, 21-23 to seventh seed Li.

Earlier, the women’s doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand suffered a 21-15, 19-21, 19-21 defeat to China’s Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian in their round of 16 match.

