Preethi creates history in 200m; Nishad wins second successive silver in high jump

Preethi Pal and Nishad Kumar (right) display their bronze and silver medals respectively on Sunday. Pics/Getty Images

Preethi Pal created history as she became the first Indian woman track and field athlete to win two medals at the Paralympics, while Nishad Kumar clinched his second successive silver at the showpiece in the men’s high jump T47 category in the Paris Games here on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Preethi bagged a bronze in the 200m T35 category with a personal best time of 30.01 seconds. She also won a bronze in the 100m T35 category on Friday. She also became only the second Indian woman to win two medals — both bronze — in a single Paralympics after shooter Avani Lekhara who won a gold and a bronze in Tokyo three years ago.

Later, Nishad, who hails from Una in Himachal Pradesh, won medal with a season’s best effort of 2.04m. Nishad, who had also won a silver in Tokyo Paralympics three years ago with a jump of 2.06m, had a tough fight with world record holder and defending champion Townsend Roderick of the USA, who clinched the gold after clearing 2.12m.

