Archer Rakesh misses bronze by a point

Archer Rakesh misses bronze by a point

Updated on: 03 September,2024 08:37 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

The 39-year-old from Jammu, who is wheelchair-bound after suffering a spinal cord injury in 2009, had a slender one-point lead with six arrows to go

Archer Rakesh misses bronze by a point

Rakesh Kumar

World No. 1 Rakesh Kumar’s stunning run in the Paralympics ended without a medal as he went down by one-point to defending champion He Zihao of China in the bronze play-off of the men’s compound open archery event here on Sunday.


Also Read: Thulasimathi settles for silver, Manisha dominates her way to bronze



The 39-year-old from Jammu, who is wheelchair-bound after suffering a spinal cord injury in 2009, had a slender one-point lead with six arrows to go. But Rakesh dropped two points in the penultimate end, as the Tokyo Paralympics champion Zihao seized the momentum, hitting six 10s in a row (with three arrows closer to the bulls-eye) to win 117-116.


