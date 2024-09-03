Thulasimathi settles for silver, Manisha dominates her way to bronze

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 September,2024 08:34 AM IST  |  Paris
Thulasimathi Murugesan during her final defeat to China’s Yang Qiuxia

Indian shuttlers Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass signed off with maiden silver and bronze medals respectively in women’s singles SU5 category at the Paralympics here on Monday. The 22-year-old Thulasimathi, the number one seed, put up a fight before going down 17-21, 10-21 against China’s defending champion Yang Qiuxia in the final.


Manisha Ramadass during her bronze medal win v Denmark’s Cathrine Rosengren


Second seed Manisha, playing at the adjacent court, outplayed Denmark’s Cathrine Rosengren, seeded third, 21-12 21-8 to claim the bronze medal. The SU5 category is for athletes with impairment in upper limbs. It could be in the playing or non playing hand. At the time of going to print, India were placed 22nd in the medals tally with two gold, four silver and  11 bronze medals.

sports news Paris Paralympics 2024 Paralympics badminton

