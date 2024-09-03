Second seed Manisha, playing at the adjacent court, outplayed Denmark’s Cathrine Rosengren, seeded third, 21-12 21-8 to claim the bronze medal

Thulasimathi Murugesan during her final defeat to China’s Yang Qiuxia

Listen to this article Thulasimathi settles for silver, Manisha dominates her way to bronze x 00:00

Indian shuttlers Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass signed off with maiden silver and bronze medals respectively in women’s singles SU5 category at the Paralympics here on Monday. The 22-year-old Thulasimathi, the number one seed, put up a fight before going down 17-21, 10-21 against China’s defending champion Yang Qiuxia in the final.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Rain halts B’desh bid for clean sweep as Pak batters falter



Manisha Ramadass during her bronze medal win v Denmark’s Cathrine Rosengren

Second seed Manisha, playing at the adjacent court, outplayed Denmark’s Cathrine Rosengren, seeded third, 21-12 21-8 to claim the bronze medal. The SU5 category is for athletes with impairment in upper limbs. It could be in the playing or non playing hand. At the time of going to print, India were placed 22nd in the medals tally with two gold, four silver and 11 bronze medals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever