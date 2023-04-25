Preeti strikes twice as C Rly beat Bhilai Steel to emerge champions

Leading Central Railway’s charge to victory was the energetic Preeti Dubey who struck two goals while Kanchan Niddhi chipped in with one. Bhilai Steel Plant managed to pull one back through the tiring efforts of Reshmy KK, but could not add to the tally and had to settle for second best

Bandra Gymkhana president Dr Cheryl Misquitta (centre) presents the trophy to the Central Railway women’s rink hockey team

Central Railway, Mumbai ended the dream run of the visiting Bhilai Steel Plant, Chhattisgarh team by clinching a satisfying 3-1 victory in the Women’s Open final of the Bandra Gymkhana Annual Rink Hockey Tournament played at the Gymkhana turf.

Leading Central Railway’s charge to victory was the energetic Preeti Dubey who struck two goals while Kanchan Niddhi chipped in with one. Bhilai Steel Plant managed to pull one back through the tiring efforts of Reshmy KK, but could not add to the tally and had to settle for second-best.

Later, Mumbai Customs A registered a comfortable 3-1 win against Republicans Sports Club in the Men’s Open final. Iktidar Ishrat was once again the star as he scored two goals while seasoned forward Jayesh Jadhav added to clinch the team’s second successive title win. Customs had defeated CTC 5-2 to win the WCG crown last week. Govind Nag scored the Republicans lone goal.