Mumbai Customs, Western Rly win WCG rink hockey titles

Updated on: 20 April,2023 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Customs were awarded a trophy and cash prize of Rs 50,000 while CTC earned Rs 30,000. 

The victorious Mumbai Customs team

Mumbai Customs and Western Railway emerged men’s and women’s champions at the 42nd Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana rink hockey tournament recently.


In the men’s final, Customs rallied from 0-2 down to beat Champions Training Centre 4-2. After Devindar Walmiki scored both goals for CTC, Customs scored through Jayesh Jadhav, Iktidar Ishrat, Nikhil Pardeshi and K Laxmikant. Customs were awarded a trophy and cash prize of Rs 50,000 while CTC earned Rs 30,000. 



In the women’s final, WR beat Central Rly 4-1. Manisha K scored twice for WR, while teammates Lily Chanu and Anupa Barla added a goal each. Preeti Dubey was the lone scorer for CR. WR were awarded Rs 25,000 while CR received Rs 15,000.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

