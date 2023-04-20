Customs were awarded a trophy and cash prize of Rs 50,000 while CTC earned Rs 30,000.

The victorious Mumbai Customs team

Listen to this article Mumbai Customs, Western Rly win WCG rink hockey titles x 00:00

Mumbai Customs and Western Railway emerged men’s and women’s champions at the 42nd Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana rink hockey tournament recently.

In the men’s final, Customs rallied from 0-2 down to beat Champions Training Centre 4-2. After Devindar Walmiki scored both goals for CTC, Customs scored through Jayesh Jadhav, Iktidar Ishrat, Nikhil Pardeshi and K Laxmikant. Customs were awarded a trophy and cash prize of Rs 50,000 while CTC earned Rs 30,000.

Also Read: Mumbai Raje win rink hockey title

In the women’s final, WR beat Central Rly 4-1. Manisha K scored twice for WR, while teammates Lily Chanu and Anupa Barla added a goal each. Preeti Dubey was the lone scorer for CR. WR were awarded Rs 25,000 while CR received Rs 15,000.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever