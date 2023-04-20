Mumbai Customs, Western Rly win WCG rink hockey titles

Customs were awarded a trophy and cash prize of Rs 50,000 while CTC earned Rs 30,000.
Mumbai Customs and Western Railway emerged men’s and women’s champions at the 42nd Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana rink hockey tournament recently.
In the men’s final, Customs rallied from 0-2 down to beat Champions Training Centre 4-2. After Devindar Walmiki scored both goals for CTC, Customs scored through Jayesh Jadhav, Iktidar Ishrat, Nikhil Pardeshi and K Laxmikant. Customs were awarded a trophy and cash prize of Rs 50,000 while CTC earned Rs 30,000.
In the women’s final, WR beat Central Rly 4-1. Manisha K scored twice for WR, while teammates Lily Chanu and Anupa Barla added a goal each. Preeti Dubey was the lone scorer for CR. WR were awarded Rs 25,000 while CR received Rs 15,000.
