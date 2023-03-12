Prithviraj wins bronze

Prithviraj finished with 20 hits from the first 25 targets in the medal match to settle for bronze at the Lusail Shooting Range

India’s Prithviraj Tondaiman, won his first individual World Cup stage medal after he finished third in the men’s trap competition at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun in Doha, Qatar.

