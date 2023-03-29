Priyanshu Rajawat enters main draw of Spain Masters

The World No. 60 Indian beat El Salvador’s Uriel Francisco Canjura Artiga 21-16, 21-12 first before prevailing 21-18, 18-21, 21-15 over France’s Alex Lanier in a thrilling match

Priyanshu Rajawat

India’s Priyanshu Rajawat recorded two fine victories in the men’s singles qualification round to progress to the main draw of the Spain Masters Super 300 badminton tournament on Tuesday.

The World No. 60 Indian beat El Salvador’s Uriel Francisco Canjura Artiga 21-16, 21-12 first before prevailing 21-18, 18-21, 21-15 over France’s Alex Lanier in a thrilling match.

Indian men’s doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila saw off brothers Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley 16-21, 21-17, 21-12 to enter the pre-quarterfinals. Meiraba Luwang Maisnam, however, couldn’t cross the opening round of the qualifiers, going down 14-21, 18-21 to Lanier.

The Indian pairing of Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy lost 12-21, 22-20, 19-21 to Indonesia’s Amri Syahnawi and Winny Oktavina Kandow.

