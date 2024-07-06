Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Rajawat stuns World No 4 Antonsen at Calgary Open

Updated on: 07 July,2024 08:43 AM IST  |  Calgary (Canada)
PTI |

World No. 39 Rajawat defeated Antonsen 21-11, 17-21, 21-19 in a gruelling one hour 19 minutes quarter-final on Friday night. However, the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand made a quarter-final exit

Priyanshu Rajawat against Anders Antonsen in Calgary on Friday. Pic/Badminton Photo

Continuing his dream run, rising Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat stunned top seed and world number four Anders Antonsen of Denmark to cruise into the semi-finals of the Canada Open here.


Also Read: Sable, Jena look to hit form in Paris Diamond League


World No. 39 Rajawat defeated Antonsen 21-11, 17-21, 21-19 in a gruelling one hour 19 minutes quarter-final on Friday night. However, the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand made a quarter-final exit.


The third-seeded Indians were handed a 18-21, 21-19, 16-21 defeat by Chinese Taipei’s Pei Shan Hsieh and En-Tzu Hung. The win against Antonsen is the 22-year-old Rajawat’s first-ever victory over a top-10 player. He will take on Alex Lanier of France in what will be his second World Tour Super 500 semi-final. Rajawat was off to a bright start, taking a 7-4 lead in the opening game before Antonsen levelled it at 9-9.

