Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sable Jena look to hit form in Paris Diamond League

Sable, Jena look to hit form in Paris Diamond League

Updated on: 07 July,2024 08:41 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Reigning Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has opted out of the Paris DL apparently due to adductor niggle that has been troubling him for the past couple of months

Sable, Jena look to hit form in Paris Diamond League

Avinash Sable and Kishore Jena

Sable, Jena look to hit form in Paris Diamond League
Top Indian 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable and javelin thrower Kishore Jena will hope to fine tune their Olympics preparations in the Paris leg of the prestigious Diamond League one-day meeting series on Sunday.


Reigning Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has opted out of the Paris DL apparently due to adductor niggle that has been troubling him for the past couple of months.


Also Read: Canada stun Venezuela 4-3 on penalties to reach semis


Both Sable and Jena have not been in the best of forms and have not competed in too many events ahead of the Paris Games but they would be looking to get acclimatised to the conditions of the city which will host the Olympics.

Sable, 29, has competed in just two 3000m steeplechase events—Portland Track Festival in the USA and the National Inter-State Championships in Panchkula, Haryana last week.

