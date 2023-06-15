Breaking News
Mumbai: Two arrested by ANC with 570 cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.85 lakh
Juhu Police arrest two for entering Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's home
Mumbai reports four new Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 43
Mumbai: Drones and other flying objects banned in city till July 16, police prohibitory issues orders
Varsha Gaikwad takes over as first woman chief of Mumbai Congress
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Protesting wrestlers tight lipped about future of suspended stir against Singh

Protesting wrestlers tight-lipped about future of suspended stir against Singh

Updated on: 15 June,2023 09:01 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The wresters had halted their protest till June 15 after being assured by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur that a chargesheet will be filed against Singh by then

Protesting wrestlers tight-lipped about future of suspended stir against Singh

Vinesh Phogat, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Protesting wrestlers tight-lipped about future of suspended stir against Singh
x
00:00

The aggrieved wrestlers were tight-lipped about the future of their suspended stir against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh against whom a chargesheet was filed on Thursday for stalking and sexual harassment of six women wrestlers, including a minor.


The wresters had halted their protest till June 15 after being assured by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur that a chargesheet will be filed against Singh by then. The police, in its chargesheet recommended dropping of POCSO charge for lack of corroborative evidence. The minor wrestler, one of the seven complainants, had alleged Singh of sexual harassment but later withdrew her charges.


Soon after the Delhi Police filed the chargesheet in the case, the wrestlers began a discussion on their next move but did not divulge much.


"We are discussing the matter, we will let you know," Satyawart Kadian, a wrestler and husband of Sakshi Malik, said.

Also Read: Full details of Delhi Police's 1,000-page chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Vinesh Phogat, Malik and Bajrang Punia were contacted for their comments but they did not take calls.

The wrestlers had said that they were halting their protest only temporarily and their movement will continue till Singh, who is also a BJP MP, is arrested.

The wrestlers had also said that they will not compete in the Asia Games trials till they get justice. 

(With PTI inputs)

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Wrestlers protest wrestling sports sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK