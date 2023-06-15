The wresters had halted their protest till June 15 after being assured by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur that a chargesheet will be filed against Singh by then

Vinesh Phogat, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Protesting wrestlers tight-lipped about future of suspended stir against Singh x 00:00

The aggrieved wrestlers were tight-lipped about the future of their suspended stir against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh against whom a chargesheet was filed on Thursday for stalking and sexual harassment of six women wrestlers, including a minor.

The wresters had halted their protest till June 15 after being assured by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur that a chargesheet will be filed against Singh by then. The police, in its chargesheet recommended dropping of POCSO charge for lack of corroborative evidence. The minor wrestler, one of the seven complainants, had alleged Singh of sexual harassment but later withdrew her charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after the Delhi Police filed the chargesheet in the case, the wrestlers began a discussion on their next move but did not divulge much.

"We are discussing the matter, we will let you know," Satyawart Kadian, a wrestler and husband of Sakshi Malik, said.

Also Read: Full details of Delhi Police's 1,000-page chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Vinesh Phogat, Malik and Bajrang Punia were contacted for their comments but they did not take calls.

The wrestlers had said that they were halting their protest only temporarily and their movement will continue till Singh, who is also a BJP MP, is arrested.

The wrestlers had also said that they will not compete in the Asia Games trials till they get justice.

(With PTI inputs)