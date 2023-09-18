The Indians have a faint chance of bagging a bronze medal in 70kg where Abhimanyu entered the medal round through the repechage route

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Pruthviraj enters quarters, Abhimanyu in bronze play-off

Indian free-style wrestlers, barring Pruthviraj Patil (92kg), had another disappointing day in office with three of them losing in the preliminary rounds of the World Championships, here on Sunday.

The Indians have a faint chance of bagging a bronze medal in 70kg where Abhimanyu entered the medal round through the repechage route.

Abhimanyu, who had lost in the quarter-final on Saturday got a lifeline when the American grappler Zain Allen Retherford, who had defeated him in the last-eight, made it to the final.

Pruthviraj, in 92kg category, defeated Moldovan grappler Ion Demian 6-4 in the qualification bout before returning on the mat to defeat eighth-seeded Ermak Kardanov of Slovakia 6-1 in the pre-quarterfinal.

