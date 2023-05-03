PT Usha assures support days after 'indiscipline' remark, Sharath backs wrestlers

Hours after IOA President PT Usha on Wednesday assured the grapplers of her support, table tennis great and vice-chairperson of IOA's Athletes Commission Achanta Sharath Kamal stressed the importance of the need for an athletes' body in all National Sports Federations

Wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik are sitting on a protest in the national capital since April 23, demanding the arrest of WFI chief and BJP MP Brish Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of seven wrestlers, including a minor.

Sharath, who was awarded the Khel Ratna last year for his exemplary performances in table tennis, especially at the Commonwealth Games last year, feels trust needs to be built between the AC and athletes for the latter to ask for help in times of need.

The Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) Athletes Commission (AC), which was formed last year, had met virtually on Saturday to discuss the wrestlers' protest.

"The AC had a meeting to discuss on several things like having a forum for the athletes on different topics, organising workshops and activities. The other important agenda was to talk to IOA on having athletes commissions in all NSF so we can strengthen athletes' voices," Sharath, who chaired the meeting in Mary Kom's absence, told PTI.

"The athletes could not only need help in matters of sexual harassment, they should able to approach AC on any issue they are facing. We discussed the current issue with the wrestlers and we were unanimous in showing solidarity to the athletes first as they are on the streets fighting for justice. And currently the issue is up to the judiciary, it's beyond the IOA and the IOA's AC," he said further.

The AC's silence on the protests triggered a massive uproar but Sharath said AC issuing a statement in support of the wrestlers would not have made much of a difference when the matter had reached the apex court. "Of course we stand with the wrestlers and we had said that at time of the protest in January but now the matter has reached the Supreme Court, it is beyond any of us. "It is tough to see the wrestlers on the streets and as a fellow athlete and I hope the issue is resolved at the earliest. It also shows that we need to build trust with all our athletes so they can approach us in times of need," said the 40-year-old.

Meanwhile, days after facing criticism from all quarters for being insensitive towards the protesting wrestlers, Usha met the wrestlers at the protest site to assure her support, saying she was first an athlete and then an administrator. Usha had come down heavily on the wrestlers for resuming their protest instead of approaching the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for their issues.

Though she left without speaking with the media, Tokyo Games bronze medallist Bajrang Punia said she has assured them of help.

"Initially when she said that, we felt very bad but then she said that her comments were misinterpreted. She said that she is first an athlete and then an administrator. We told her that we want justice. We don't have a fight with the government or opposition or anyone else. We are sitting here for the betterment of wrestling. If this issue is resolved and if the allegations are proved then there should be legal action," said Punia.

When asked if Usha had come up with a solution from the government or from the IOA, Punia said, "Nothing of that sort, she only said that she is with us."

Asked if he was satisfied following the meeting with Usha, he said, "If she is giving us assurance, I suppose she should fulfil that assurance. But we clarified to her that until and unless things are not okay and we get justice, of which we are very hopeful, this protest will continue. If the things she has spoke about... if there is an initiative along those lines, then definitely there will be a solution to this issue. She said she will try to resolve all our problems. If she wants she can do anything."

(With PTI inputs)