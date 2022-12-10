PT Usha becomes first woman IOA president

Legendary athlete PT Usha was on Saturday officially elected as the first woman president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) during the governing body's polls

PT Usha -file pic

Usha, a multiple Asian Games gold medallist was declared elected unopposed for the top post. The polls were held under the supervision of Supreme Court-appointed retired SC judge L Nageswara Rao.

