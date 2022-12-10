Breaking News
PT Usha becomes first woman IOA president

10 December,2022
IANS

Top

Legendary athlete PT Usha was on Saturday officially elected as the first woman president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) during the governing body's polls

PT Usha becomes first woman IOA president

PT Usha -file pic


Legendary athlete PT Usha was on Saturday officially elected as the first woman president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) during the governing body's polls.
Usha, a multiple Asian Games gold medallist was declared elected unopposed for the top post. The polls were held under the supervision of Supreme Court-appointed retired SC judge L Nageswara Rao.


