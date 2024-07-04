Pune racing to start on July 21

The month of August will feature maximum number of race days (seven), which will also include three-day racing bonanza of the Independence Cup (Aug 15-16-17)

The Pune monsoon racing season will get underway on Sunday, July 21. The premier monsoon meet will consist of 20 race days, stretching over three-and-a-half months, and will conclude on Sunday, November 3. There will be 11 regular race days, besides nine “special” race days in aid of various charities.

The month of August will feature maximum number of race days (seven), which will also include three-day racing bonanza of the Independence Cup (Aug 15-16-17).

The Schedule

July: Sun, 21st; Sun, 28th.

August: Sun, 4th; Sat, 10th; Thu, 15th, Fri, 16th; Sat, 17th; Sat, 24th; Sat, 31st.

September: Sat, 7th; Sat, 14th; Sun, 15th; Sun, 22nd; Sun, 29th.

October: Sat, 5th; Sat, 12th; Sun, 13th; Sat, 19th.

November: Sat, 2nd; Sun, 3rd.