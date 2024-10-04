Pune’s top seed Varun Kapur in quarters

In men’s singles round of 32 encounters, top seed Varun Kapur (Pune) eased past Rohit Borade (Raigad), winning 21-8, 21-17
Top seed Saad Dharmadhikari (Pune) brushed aside a strong challenge from Prerana Alvekar (Kolhapur) by rallying to snatch a 2-1 win in a women’s singles pre-quarter-final of the Nandu Natekar Memorial Badminton Championship played at the Goregaon Sports Club on Thursday.
