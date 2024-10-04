Breaking News
Pune's top seed Varun Kapur in quarters

Updated on: 04 October,2024 06:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

In men’s singles round of 32 encounters, top seed Varun Kapur (Pune) eased past Rohit Borade (Raigad), winning 21-8, 21-17

Pune’s top seed Varun Kapur in quarters

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Pune’s top seed Varun Kapur in quarters
Top seed Saad Dharmadhikari (Pune) brushed aside a strong challenge from Prerana Alvekar (Kolhapur) by rallying to snatch a 2-1 win in a women’s singles pre-quarter-final of the Nandu Natekar Memorial Badminton Championship played at the Goregaon Sports Club on Thursday. 


In men’s singles round of 32 encounters, top seed Varun Kapur (Pune) eased past Rohit Borade (Raigad), winning 21-8, 21-17.


