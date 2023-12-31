Breaking News
Savita Punia to lead Indian women at Olympic qualifiers

Updated on: 31 December,2023 07:15 AM IST  |  Brisbane
India will take the field in Ranchi looking to finish as one of the top three teams in the competition and secure qualification for the Paris Olympics

Veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia will continue to lead the side and Vandana Katariya will be her deputy as Hockey India on Saturday named an 18-member Indian women’s team for the Olympic Qualifiers scheduled to be held in Ranchi from January 13 to 19.


Also Read: What’s sports without patriarchy?


India will take the field in Ranchi looking to finish as one of the top three teams in the competition and secure qualification for the Paris Olympics.


