The 25-year-old Punia began his comeback with a hard-fought contest against Bekzat Rakhimov in 92kg category, prevailing 12-7 in the quarter-final

Listen to this article Punia, Udit to battle for gold; Dahiya, Dinesh in bronze race x 00:00

Comeback-man Deepak Punia and Udit put themselves in contention for their maiden Asian Championship titles while Dinesh and Mukul Dahiya will fight for bronze medals as Indian wrestlers put up a decent show on the last day of the event, here Sunday.

Deepak outplayed Japan’s Takashi Ishiguro to comfortably win 8-1. He now faces Iran’s World No. 1 Amirhossein B Firouzpourbandpei in the gold medal bout.

Udit also kept the country in gold medal contention by reaching the final of men’s 61kg. He blanked China’s Wanhao Zou 2-0 after prevailing 9-6 against Bekbolot Myrzanzar Uulu from Kyrgyzstan.

Singapore’s Weng Luen Gary Chow was an easy prey for Dahiya, who won by technical superiority without losing a point and then beat World No. 2 Mukhammad Abdullaev from Kyrgyzstan 3-1. In the semi-final, he was overpowered by Iran’s World No. 3 Abolfazl Y Rahmani Firouzjaei, who won by technical superiority.

Competing in heavyweight 125kg class, Dinesh outclassed China’s Buheeerdun to win by technical superiority in the quarter-finals but Mongolian Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur beat him in the semi-finals 5-1.

