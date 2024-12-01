The victory will undoubtedly boost his confidence ahead of the new season.

PV Sindhu (left) and Lakshya Sen pose with their gold medals. Pics/PTI

Listen to this article PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen emerge champions x 00:00

Top seeds PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen produced commanding performances to claim the women’s and men’s singles titles, respectively, at the Syed Modi International badminton tournament here on Sunday. Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, ended her long title drought by outplaying China’s World No. 119 Wu Luo Yu 21-14, 21-16 to lift the trophy for the third time, having previously triumphed in 2017 and 2022.

In the men’s singles final, Lakshya, a 2021 World Championships bronze medallist, was at his dominant best as he demolished Singapore’s Jia Heng Jason Teh 21-6, 21-7 in the title clash, displaying complete command over the match. Sindhu’s victory marks her return to the top of the podium after over two years, with her last title win being at the Singapore Open in July 2022. Lakshya’s win comes as a balm after a disappointing loss in the bronze medal Playoff at the Paris Olympics. The victory will undoubtedly boost his confidence ahead of the new season.

Indian badminton had more to celebrate on the day as the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand clinched their maiden Super 300 title with a convincing 21-18, 21-11 win over China’s Bao Li Jing and Li Qian.

