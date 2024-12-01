Breaking News
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Mahaparinirvan Diwas
Drunk man calls Navi Mumbai Police, booked for hoax bomb blast threat
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan seeks 100 per cent VVPAT verification
FIR registered after false claims made on social media about EVM tampering: EC
CM to be decided by BJP; will have my support: Shinde
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > PV Sindhu Lakshya Sen emerge champions

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen emerge champions

Updated on: 02 December,2024 06:24 AM IST  |  Lucknow
PTI |

Top

The victory will undoubtedly boost his confidence ahead of the new season. 

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen emerge champions

PV Sindhu (left) and Lakshya Sen pose with their gold medals. Pics/PTI

Listen to this article
PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen emerge champions
x
00:00

Top seeds PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen produced commanding performances to claim the women’s and men’s singles titles, respectively, at the Syed Modi International badminton tournament here on Sunday. Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, ended her long title drought by outplaying China’s World No. 119 Wu Luo Yu 21-14, 21-16 to lift the trophy for the third time, having previously triumphed in 2017 and 2022.


In the men’s singles final, Lakshya, a 2021 World Championships bronze medallist, was at his dominant best as he demolished Singapore’s Jia Heng Jason Teh 21-6, 21-7 in the title clash, displaying complete command over the match. Sindhu’s victory marks her return to the top of the podium after over two years, with her last title win being at the Singapore Open in July 2022. Lakshya’s win comes as a balm after a disappointing loss in the bronze medal Playoff at the Paris Olympics. The victory will undoubtedly boost his confidence ahead of the new season. 


Also Read: Sindhu on song, Lakshya off tune


Indian badminton had more to celebrate on the day as the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand clinched their maiden Super 300 title with a convincing 21-18, 21-11 win over China’s Bao Li Jing and Li Qian.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pv sindhu Lakshya Sen sports news badminton

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK