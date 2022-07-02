PV Sindhu loses to nemesis Tai Tzu, Prannoy out too

World No.7 kept her grip on the match despite Tai engaging in longer rallies. The Indian shuttler went on to clinch the opening game convincingly

PV Sindhu

India’s campaign at the Malaysia Open BWF Super 750 badminton event came to an end after PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy lost their respective women’s and men’s singles quarter-finals at the Axiata Arena on Friday.

Former world champion Sindhu was knocked out of the tournament after losing her women’s singles quarter-finals 21-13, 15-21, 13-21 to World No.2 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in 53 minutes. Sindhu, playing against the drift in the first game, trailed 5-2 after the early exchanges. However, she soon found her footing by winning nine of the next 11 points to go into the break leading 11-7.

World No.7 kept her grip on the match despite Tai engaging in longer rallies. The Indian shuttler went on to clinch the opening game convincingly. Sindhu, 26, looking to break the five-match losing streak against the Tokyo 2020 silver medallist, began the second game with equal intensity. However, Tai soon had Sindhu on the backfoot and led 11-3 at the break.

Trailing 14-3, Indian unleashed a series of powerful smashes to reduce the gap to 17-15. However, Tai regrouped quickly to take the next six points. Tai then put Sindhu under pressure with a mix of drop shots and smashes in the final game to keep her title defence on track. Meanwhile, World No.21 Prannoy also lost 18-21, 16-21 against World No.8 Jonatan Christie in the quarter-finals. On Thursday, Prannoy had upset No.4 Chou Tien Chen.

