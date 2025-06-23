World No. 2 Alcaraz blasted 33 winners and 18 aces to subdue the gritty Czech World No. 30 in two hours and 10 minutes in west London

Carlos Alcaraz. Pic/AFP

Carlos Alcaraz clinched his second Queen’s Club title as he warmed up for Wimbledon with a 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2 win over Jiri Lehecka in Sunday’s final.

World No. 2 Alcaraz blasted 33 winners and 18 aces to subdue the gritty Czech World No. 30 in two hours and 10 minutes in west London. Having won titles at the French Open, Rome, Monte Carlo, and Rotterdam, Alcaraz has now collected five trophies in 2025.

