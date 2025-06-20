Breaking News
Updated on: 20 June,2025 07:47 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

The announcement on social media came a day after Kvitova was granted a wild card for Wimbledon

Petra Kvitova. Pic/AP, PTI

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova plans to retire after the US Open in September, the Czech player said on Thursday.

The announcement on social media came a day after Kvitova was granted a wild card for Wimbledon.


“I am intending to finish my active playing career at the US Open in New York later this summer,” wrote Kvitova.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

