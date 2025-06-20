The announcement on social media came a day after Kvitova was granted a wild card for Wimbledon

Petra Kvitova. Pic/AP, PTI

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova plans to retire after the US Open in September, the Czech player said on Thursday.

The announcement on social media came a day after Kvitova was granted a wild card for Wimbledon.

“I am intending to finish my active playing career at the US Open in New York later this summer,” wrote Kvitova.

